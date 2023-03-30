J&K emerges runners up in Khelo India Sub-Jr National Wushu Women’s League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 30: Manipur emerged as the overall Champion while Jammu and Kashmir secured 2nd place in the Khelo India Sub Junior Women’s Wushu League which concluded, here this evening.

In Sanshou events, Haryana secured first place while the host J&K was in second position and Rajasthan third. Similarly in Taolu event, Manipur got the first position followed by J&K and Assam in second and third places, respectively. For J&K, Jiya won Gold in 36 kg weight category while Haniya and Tarahumsoliha secured silver in 45 kg and 48 kg categories, respectively.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar was the chief guest during the final of the Khelo India Sub Junior Women’s Washu League. Vijay Saraf (president, J&K Wushu Association), Nuzhut Gul (Secretary, J&K Sports) and Kuldeep Handoo (international player) were present during the valedictory function of the national level tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Jammu appreciated J&K Wushu Association for organizing the national level event in J&K in a well-organized manner. While congratulating winners of the tournament, the Divisional Commissioner said that winning or losing is not a question in such events. “Such events are organized to explore the talent of our youth”, he said and hoped that such events would be organized in Jammu in the future also.

Emphasizing the need of involving youth in sports activities, Ramesh Kumar said that Khelo India programme is an initiative of the Union Government to strengthen the sports ecosystem by encouraging mass participation and promotion of excellence.

Over 200 players from 19 States and Union Territories participated in the three-day Khelo India Sub Junior Women’s Wushu League. Players for this mega national league were selected based on four zonal championships which were held at Srinagar, Jharkhand, Manipur and Kerala. Winners of zonal championships were qualified for this national league.