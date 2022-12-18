J&K Divyang team beats Bhardha CC by 112 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: J&K Divyang Cricket team trounced Bhardha Cricket Club by 112 runs and maintained its lead in the series by 1-0 during the first match of 3-One Day Match Series at Cricket Ground Daskal Akhnoor, near here today.

J&K Divyang team won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 215 by losing all wickets in 45.2 overs, wherein Rahul Sharma made highest 71 runs, while Pritam Thakur scored 31 runs and Nikhil Sharma and Ajeet Raj contributed 20 & 10 runs respectively. For Bhardha CC, Ashwani got 4 wickets, while Vijay kumar and Shindi shared 2 wickets each and Anil Junior and Anil Senior clinched one wicket each.

In reply, Bhardha CC bundled out at 103 runs in 16.1 overs wherein Ajay Kumar made 36 runs, while Rizwan scored 14 runs and Shindi and Ashwani contributed nine runs each. For J&K Divyang, Abhinav Jamwal was the wrecker-in-chief who got 5 wickets, while Nikhil Sharma and Langeh shared 2 wickets each and Ajeet Raj got one wicket.

Abhinav Jamwal was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance during the match, while Venus and Bandhral were the umpires and Dev Bhagel acted as scorer.

Earlier, Devraj Bhagat (Senior BJP leader) inaugurated the match and advised all the players to take part in games and keep themselves away from drugs.

The three matches’ series is being organized by Ajeet Raj (Chief Organizing Secretary) under the overall supervision of Sham Singh Langeh (Chairman J&K UT and Zonal Head of Divyang Cricket Control Board of India).