J&K defeats Pondicherry by inning & 4 runs

U-23 Men’s CK Nayudu Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 17: A 12-wicket match haul by spinning sensation Vanshaj Sharma and classic ton by talented middle-order batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan helped Jammu and Kashmir to inflict innings defeat on Pondicherry in the U-23 Men’s CK Nayudu Trophy at Jammu University Grounds, here today.

Earlier, spinning web around the rival batters, promising left-arm spinner Vanshaj Sharma captured 5 wickets to help Jammu and Kashmir bundle out Pondicherry for a paltry total of 146 runs in their first innings.

J&K, in reply, rode on a superb century by Kanhaiya and scored 308 runs to gain a vital first innings lead. Kanhaiya Wadhawan showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up magnificent century, scoring 130 runs off 230 balls, studded with 17 boundaries, while Yawer Hassan (36), Basit Bashir (34), skipper Shivansh Sharma (31) and Qazi Junaid Masood (27) were the other major contributors.

Rishi Raut and Naman Satish Sharma took 3 wickets each for Pondicherry, while Pooviarasan M and Tejveer Singh claimed 2 wickets each. Trailing by 162 runs, Pondicherry again collapsed at 158 runs in the second essay to lose the match by an innings and 4 runs. Opening batter R Jashwanth Shreeram top scored with 54 runs, while Kamaleeshwaran contributed 40 runs to the total.

Vanshaj Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief for J&K, who captured 7 wickets by conceding 54 runs in 20.5 overs, while medium pacer Archit Mahajan bagged 3 wickets by giving away 31 runs in his 12 overs.

“#ColCKNayuduTrophy. J&K beat Puducherry by an innings & 4 runs earning valuable 7 pts. 130 brilliant runs by prolific batsman Kanhaiya Wadhawan and a 12 wicket haul by left-arm spinner Vanshaj Sharma were the highlights of the match. Well played J&K. Keep it up. Team now moves to Bengaluru to face Karnataka,” maintained Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA.