J&K Chapter of Indian Orthopaedic Association organises Walkathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: A Walkathon was organized today by J&K Chapter of Indian Orthopaedic Association in collaboration with the Department of Orthopaedics ASCOMS & Hospital, Sidhra, Jammu.

The Walkathon was flagged off by DK Batra, Joint Secretary ASCOMS & Hospital. It started from ASCOMS Cafeteria and culminated at Auditorium.

As part of weeklong celebrations, the activities conducted include Free Orthopaedic Camps, Free Surgeries, Basic Life support courses, BMD camps, Lectures on Bone Health, Yoga Camps etc.

Every year there is different theme for the day. This year theme was “Healthy Aging with Strong Bones”.

So in this connection Walkathon was organized. En-route Walkathon the pamphlets depicting how to make bones strong were distributed to the general public. Free car stickers making public aware about the Bone & Joint day were also distributed among the masses.

Dr Rajesh Gupta, Acting Principal, Prof & HOD Orthopaedics, and Secretary J&K Chapter of Orthopaedics while speaking on the occasion laid emphasis on general public to have proper diet and proper exercises for making the bones strong.