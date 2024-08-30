J&K celebrate National Sports Day with great enthusiasm, fervour

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Schools, colleges, university campuses, and sports bodies across Jammu and Kashmir celebrated National Sports Day with great enthusiasm and fervor. This annual event, held on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, highlighted the importance of sports and physical fitness.

On National Sports Day, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Jammu organized an energetic event with participation from students and faculty in the competitions included Table Tennis, Carrom, and Chess. Mohd Haider and Punit Rajawat won the Men’s doubles Table Tennis, while Maitreyee Thakkar claimed the Women’s singles title. Stuti and Mohd. Adil Shamim triumphed in Chess, and laurel with Janvi Verma won the Carrom women’s final, with Mohit Singh and Indarjit Kumar taking the men’s final. Volleyball matches were postponed due to poor weather conditions. Dr Dilip Kumar and Vivek Pathak encouraged sportsmanship and urged students to apply their journalism training. The day also featured the Fit India Pledge and an anti-ragging lecture by Dr. Ravia Gupta.

The University of Jammu marked National Sports Day 2024 with a grand celebration here today, honouring hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, was the chief guest, with Dr. Jatinder Khajuria, Ranjeet Kalra, Member J&K Sports Council and other sports dignitaries as guests of honour. The event featured demonstrations of Yoga, Fencing, Wrestling, Gatka, and Wushu, and celebrated the achievements of athletes and coaches with awards. Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba, Director of Sports and Physical Education, highlighted the day’s significance in promoting sportsmanship and fitness. The ceremony was led by students Lakshika Jamwal and Yamneesh Thakur.

Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) celebrated National Sports Day with enthusiasm, organized by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports. The event featured Cricket, Badminton, and Table Tennis, aimed at fostering sportsmanship and physical fitness among students. The University actively encourages extracurricular participation, integrating it with academics. The Academic Council, chaired by Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor, has approved the formation of a Sports Advisory Committee to train youth for national and international competitions.

On National Sports Day, SAI STC Jammu celebrated inclusively by inviting 20 children from Balgram Jammu. Held at MA Stadium, the event featured matches in Volleyball, Basketball, and Badminton, offering BALGRAM children a chance to interact with national and international players. Aman Sharma, High Performance Director of SAI STC Jammu, paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and emphasized the importance of sporting excellence. Retired coaches, SAI officers, and J&K Sports Council staff joined the celebration with enthusiasm. Special guest Shashikant Goswami, Sr. Scientific Officer (Retd.) of SAI, appreciated the inclusion of BALGRAM children in the festivities.

State Bank of India celebrated National Sports Day at Sector 17, Chandigarh, honouring hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The event, which saw enthusiastic participation from staff. The winners were awarded trophies, and participants praised SBI’s efforts in organizing the event. The celebration highlighted the bank’s commitment to promoting sports and fitness among its employees.

Government Degree College (GDC) Udhampur celebrated National Sports Day today. The theme was “Sport for the Promotion of Peaceful and Inclusive Societies.” The event began with a lamp lighting and Fit India oath. Dr Sanjay Kumar Verma, Principal, emphasized participation and daily physical activity for holistic development.

Government Degree College (GDC) Ramnagar celebrated National Sports Day with a marathon organized by the NCORD Cell and Sports Committee, led by Prof. (Dr.) Bhavnaish Chand Anthal, Principal. The event, aimed at promoting sportsmanship and fitness, saw enthusiastic participation from students and faculty. Key figures like Dr. Sham Singh Kotwal and Dr. Pankaj Sharma coordinated the marathon.

Dogra Law College celebrated National Sports Day with enthusiasm, featuring a variety of competitive and recreational games including Badminton, Chess, Carrom, Volleyball, and Tennis. Gulchain Singh Chark and Dr Samar Dev Singh Charak, were present on the occasion. The event, hosted by sports teachers Kewal and Gulshan, concluded with felicitations for outstanding students and a vote of thanks by Shuchi Sharma.

The Department of Youth Services & Sports Reasi celebrated National Sports Day, with a grand event spanning all zones of the district: Mahore, Arnas, Chassana, Pouni, and Reasi. Over 3,710 students participated in activities such as Yoga, Tug of War, Kabaddi, Carrom, Hockey, and Volleyball.

The Primary Wing of Nav Adarsh Hr. Sec. School celebrated National Sports Day with enthusiasm, honouring hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The event featured engaging activities like Zig-Zag Races, Tug of War, Ball Passing, and Relay Races, aimed at enhancing motor skills, teamwork, and coordination. Chairperson Lalita Katal awarded medals to outstanding students, while Principal Riti Prakash Singh praised their dedication and emphasized the school’s commitment to holistic student development through a balanced curriculum.

At Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sports Stadium in Gol Gujral, Jammu, National Sports Day was celebrated with enthusiasm by Hockey J&K in honour of Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary. The event featured an exciting exhibition hockey match where MBA Sophi Club Symbol triumphed over Khalsa Warriors with a 3-2 victory, showcasing thrilling game play and sportsmanship.

Sham Lal Hockey Club Poonch marked National Sports Day with an exhibition match between KI/PMDP Hockey Centres Poonch and SLHC Poonch at BHSS Poonch’s Astro Turf Ground. SLHC secured a 1-0 victory in a thrilling contest. Chief guest Nirdosh Kumar, Manager of Sports Stadium Poonch, highlighted Major Dhyan Chand’s contributions to hockey and commended the event’s organization.

On National Sports Day, the Youth Hostel in Nagrota, Jammu, was abuzz with energy as it hosted the Inter-District Provincial Level Taekwondo competition for AAG Girls. The event was organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Jammu.

Over 200 girls from various districts participated in the event, showcasing their skills in different weight categories. The competition highlighted exceptional performances across age groups, including U-14, U-17, and U-19 categories. The results saw impressive wins from districts like Udhampur, Poonch, Jammu, and others, with athletes demonstrating remarkable skill and sportsmanship.

Chandeep Singh, a two-time World Championship Silver Medalist, graced the closing ceremony, emphasizing Major Dhyan Chand’s legacy and encouraging participants. The day also featured football and Kabaddi, with all participants taking a pledge for fitness. Prizes and refreshments were distributed, celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and National Sports Day.

National Sports Day was celebrated at KK Hakku Stadium with a Yoga session and an exciting hockey match. The event, organized by Nuzhat Gull, Secretary of the J&K Sports Council, featured the distribution of hockey equipment to Sahil Hockey Club Jammu. Rajeev Sharma, J&K Sports Council member, was the chief guest, joined by other dignitaries including Chief Sports Officer and DSO, Baljinder Singh. Floral tributes were paid to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The celebration highlighted the role of sports in promoting fitness and community spirit.

PM Shri HS Kotli Tanda celebrated National Sports Day with a vibrant event under Headmaster Nasib Singh. Students actively participated in various sports events, showcasing their enthusiasm. The program honoured hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand with floral tributes, and certificates were awarded to the winners. The celebration emphasized the importance of sports and physical fitness in school life.