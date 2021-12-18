J&K beats Gujarat, enters finals of Nat’l Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: J&K trounced Gujarat by 2 wickets in the ongoing national Divyank Cricket Tournament and entered into the finals, being organized by Divyang Cricket Control Board of India at Satna, Madhya Pradesh, today.

Gujarat won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, Gujarat scored 130 runs by losing all wickets in the 13.3 overs, wherein Imran Malik made highest 45 runs, while Rohan Vaghel contributed 20 runs. From the bowling side, Niyaz Ahmed was the wrecker in chief who got 4 wickets, while Aaqib Malik took 3 wickets and Tousif and Junaid clinched 2 and 1 wickets respectively.

In reply, Jammu and Kashmir chased the set target in the 18.1 overs on the loss of 8 wickets in the process and registered 2 wickets win over Gujarat. Aaqib Malik made 62 runs; Romaisar Wani made 18 runs, while Rahul Sharma and Nikhil Sharma contributed 11 and 7 runs respectively to the total.

From the bowling side, Parvin D Wankhede got 6 wickets haul for Gujarat, whereas Imran Malik and Rohan Vaghela shared 1 wicket apiece. Aaqib Malik was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance.

Kr Sham Singh Langeh (Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Divyang Cricket Team) congratulated the captain Aziz and his team for their extraordinary performance and entering the final summit, which will be played at the same venue tomorrow.