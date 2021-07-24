J&K Bank XI, Kashmir Avengers register wins

Ist Edition of Professional League matches resume

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 24: The Ist Edition of Professional League 2021 matches, which were stopped due to the festival of Eid-ul-Adha resumed again.

Two matches were played today at Synthetic Turf TRC here.

The first match was played between J&K Bank XI and Downtown Hero’s FC. Both the teams entered the field with hope’s high. Both were aggressive from the very start trying to find the net. They exhibited quality play and got appreciation from the crowd.

The first half was full of attacks and counter attacks and no team was able to score and it ended goalless.

The second half again started with a brisk note and both trying to take a lead. Man to man marking and perfect ball control were the main features of the match. A high voltage match saw many ups and downs and both the teams tried to make full use of the opportunities they got to score but could not succeed in finding the net.

However, the J&K Bank in the 88th minute made a drastic move and scored a brilliant goal by Prem Kumar. The spectators cherished the every moment of the game. Thus, J&K Bank XI defeated Downtown Hero’s FC by a solitary goal.

Prem Kumar was declared as Man of the Match.

The second match was played between Sports Council Football Academy (SCFA) and Kashmir Avengers FC. The SCFA boys presented a good show in the beginning but could not with stand the pressure exerted by Kashmir Avengers FC. It was in the 20th minute Kashmir Avengers FC scored a goal by the mistake of SCFA goalkeeper.

In the second minute, Kashmir Avengers FC doubled the lead through Kelvin. In 35th minute Pathan of Kashmir Avengers FC increased the margin by scoring another goal. After the breather Amir and Ishfaq scored two more goals successively in 65th and 70th minutes. Thus Kashmir Avengers defeated SCFA by 5 goals to nil.

Ishfaq Ahmad of Kashmir Avengers FC was declared as Man of the Match.

Dr Aijaz Ashai a renowned Physiotherapist of Kashmir valley was the chief guest on the occasion.

On Monday, the first match will be played between Shaheen FC Jammu and SCFA and second match will be played between Kashmir Avengers FC and Real Kashmir FC.

The tournament is being organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council. The partners of the tournament are Fala Aam Waqaf (Medical Partner), Big 92.7 FM (Radio Partner), Ajwa (drinking water partner) and IY Impex (cold drink sponsor).