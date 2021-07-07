J&K Bank-XI, Kashmir Avengers FC script wins

Premier UT Football League-2020-21

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 7: J&K Bank-XI and Kashmir Avengers scripted splendid wins over SWFC Ushkura and Iqbal FC Kaloosa Bandipora by five goals to zero (5-0) and two goals to zero (2-0) respectively in the ongoing 2nd phase of Premier UT Football League 2020-21 at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground, here today.

The first match was played between J&K Bank XI and SWFC Ushkura Baramulla. However, the match started with an offensive football and both teams attacking each other during first half of the game. The SWFC boys played with confidence in the beginning but could not withstand the pressure exerted by the experienced J&K Bank team, thus J&K Bank defeated SWFC Ushkura by five goals to zero (5-0).

The 2nd match was played between Kashmir Avengers and Iqbal FC Kaloosa Bandipora. The match seemed to be balanced in the beginning and both the teams tried their best to find an opening goal but only Kashmir Avenger FC team succeeded to net goal in the 27th minute of the game and maintained the lead till first half of the game. In the 2nd half, the Iqbal FC Kaloosa Bandipora tried hard to equalize the score but unfortunately failed to do so, thus Iqbal FC lost the match by two goals to zero from Kashmir Avengers.

Dar Sports Kupwara will face Etihad FC Pulwama at 2:30 pm, while Shopian FC to play with Ferrari Lions Ganderbal at 4:30 pm tomorrow on the same ground.