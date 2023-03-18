J&K all set to host Sr. National TT C’ship in Jammu: Secretary

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 18: J&K is all set to host 84th Senior National Table Tennis Championship here from March 20.

A brief press briefing regarding the event was held in the conference hall of KC Residency Jammu which was presided over by the Secretary Youth Services and Sports department, Sarmad Hafeez. Secretary YSS was flanked by Sanjay Wahi, president JKTTA and N. Ganeshan, competition manager.

The championship is being organized by J&K Table Tennis Association (JKTTA) in close coordination with J&K Sports Council.

Divulging the details, the Secretary said that successful conduct of Veteran Masters National Table Tennis Championship in Srinagar last year has consolidated the claim of J&K to be one of the most sought after sports destinations in the country and the allotment of 84th Senior National Table Tennis Championship-2022 by TTFI only authenticates the claim.

He said that J&K is hosting the Senior National after a gap of almost 25 years and all the stakeholders especially the J&K Sports Council and J&K Table Tennis Association deserve all accolades for making it possible.

Many former international stars and Arjun Awardees like Monalisa Mehta, S.Raman and Kamlesh Mehta are going to witness the event.

President Sanjay Wahi said that many prominent paddlers of the country shall take part in the event including star players like Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiana Ganaesekaran who collectively bagged 6 Gold medals in recent Common Wealth Games.

“The championship carries a total cash prize of Rs 16 lakh and for the first time the bounty shall be equally distributed among the winners from women and men categories,” said N. Ganeshan, competition manager.

Around 33 men and 32 women teams besides 65 technical officials from all over the country are going to take part in singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and team championship events.

Ajay Sharma while addressing the locals through media requested all in and around Jammu to visit the venue and support the participants.

Prominent persons including Rakesh Mangotra, Special Secretary YSS, Rajeev Sharma Member JKSC, Dr Zaffar Iqbal Chief Accounts Officer, Parul Khajuria Under Secretary, YSS, Sheikh Riyaz Ahmad Administrative Officer J and office bearers of the Association were present during the event.