J&K 10/0 against Punjab’s 256 in first innings

Balram Tandon Memorial Tourney Cricket

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 31: Jammu and Kashmir were 10 for no loss in 4 overs in reply to Punjab’s first innings total of 256 runs in the historic finals of Balram Tandon Memorial Cricket Tournament at Chandigarh today. Openers Arjun Sharma (4) and Rahil (6) were at the crease at stumps on Day-1 today.

Earlier, batting first, Punjab scored a good total of 256 runs in 83.5 the first innings. Yamuna Singh top scored with 88 runs off 128 balls, studded with 17 boundaries, while Ravtej Singh, Aryan Sidhu and Samrath contributed 47, 29 and 25 runs to the total respectively.

For J&K, Arun Kumar, Shefan and Manitvya bagged 2 wickets each, while Irfan Ashraf, Saksham, Jeevesh Gupta and Shourya Chouhan claimed one wicket each.

The J&K team is being accompanied by Zahoor Sofi as Manager, Sameer Khajuria as Head Coach, Muzaffar Mattoo as Coach, Amit Bargotra as Strength & Conditioning Coach and Dr Amir Malik as Team Physio.