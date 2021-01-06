Jigmet Dolma selected for Dhaka Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Jan 6: Athlete Jigmet Dolma has been selected in India Marathon team for participation in Dhaka Marathon 2021, which is scheduled to be held virtually from January 10 to March 7 at Dhaka, Bangladesh.

She had represented India at 13th South Asian Games in 2019 and won twice Bronze medals in Tata Mumbai Marathon in the Elite category. She had also won seven Gold medals at Ladakh Marathon and clinched more than 30 medals in different categories at different venues across the country.