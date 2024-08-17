Jhajharia confident of 25 medals’ target despite Pramod Bhagat suspension

New Delhi, Aug 17: The shadow of Pramod Bhagat controversy won’t linger on the Indian contingent, and Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia is hopeful of winning at least 25 medals at the upcoming Paralympics.

India have an 84-member contingent across 12 disciplines for the Paralympics slated in Paris from August 28-September 8.

Tokyo Paralympics gold medal-winning shuttler Pramod Bhagat was handed an 18-month suspension for breaching BWF’s anti-doping whereabouts clause.

“Look, there is no doubt that Pramod Bhagat is our star athlete but the target of 25 medals that we have set is from our current contingent of 84 players. Pramod Bhagat is not included in this,” the two-time Paralympics gold medal-winning javelin thrower Jhajharia told ‘PTI Bhasha’.

“Pramod being a gold medal winner of the last Games not being in the Indian team is extremely sad and unfortunate, but we cannot do anything.” Asked about his confidence about target of 25 medals, he said, “I have kept this target after closely monitoring our players.” “You may think I am exaggerating. But I have seen the practice sessions of players. We have worked hard on their physical fitness and mental strength.” Badminton’s world governing body (BWF) had on Tuesday announced that Bhagat has been “suspended for a period of 18 months and will miss” the Paris Paralympics.

“On 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months.” The five-time para world champion Bhagat had appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division but it was rejected last month.

Jhajharia further said the number of players this time is much more than the previous games and they are competing in more sports.

India were ranked 24th in the Tokyo Paralympics table with 19 medals which included five gold.

“I have set a target of 25 medals and to be in the top 20 in the medal table, but we will win more medals than this,” said the 43-year-old former javelin thrower.

“We had 56 players in the Tokyo Paralympics, this time 84 players will compete. For the first time, our players will participate in Blind Judo, Para Sailing and Para Cycling.” Jhajharia is expecting the highest medal haul from the athletics team and is hoping new stars to emerge from these games.

“Each and every player of our contingent is a medal prospect. We have 38 track and field athletes and I am expecting the most medals from them.

“Our contingent has 47 new players, despite their first Paralympics games they are very confident and mentally strong about their performance,” he concluded. (PTI)