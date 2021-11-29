Jammu Warriors outplays RWCC by 5 wkts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: Nagrota Premier League (NPL) T20 Cricket Tournament got underway at Khel Gaon Cricket Stadium Nagrota, here wherein Jammu Warriors trounced RWCC by 5 wickets in the opening match, today.

The tournament was inaugurated in an impressive, colourful and well attended function by Dr Roopali Slathia, BCCI Level-II Coach and CAC Member JKCA as the chief guest, while Rajesh Dhar, former chairman Media Committee JKCA presided over the function.

The tournament is being organised with a twin objective of promoting sports in the Union Territory and “Say no to drugs and yes to sports’ by Team Jammu, under the overall supervision of the organisers-Naveen Koul and Anil Langeh.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, RWCC scored a modest total of 96 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 6 wickets in the process. Rudrakshi Chib top scored with unbeaten 49 runs off 71 balls, while Heena Kouser and Shivangi contributed 10 runs each. Rudrakshi in particular was in sublime form who hit 5 magnificent boundaries in her knock. Extras contributed 19 to the total.

For Jammu Warriors, Ananaya Sharma, Deepakshi, Nimani, Rifat Chowdhary and Mehak shared one wicket apiece.

In reply, Jammu Warriors chased the target easily in 16 overs by losing 5 wickets, thus won the match by 5 wickets. Sanjana was the top scorer with 54 runs, studded with 9 fours, while Rifat contributed 16 runs to the total. Bawandeep scored just 5 runs. For RWCC, Anvi took 2 wickets, while Shivangi, Nadia and Madhu claimed one wicket each. Rudrakshi was expensive in her two overs, conceding 22 runs.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Roopali Slathia praised the organisers for this initiative and appreciated the Department of Youth Services and Sports for establishing a standard sports facility at Khel Gaon Nagrota. “J&K’s women cricket is on the upswing and selection of Sarla Devi and Bhawandeep Kour in BCCI’s prestigious Challenger Trophy speaks volumes,” she said.