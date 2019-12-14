Jammu University lifts Chancellor’s Trophy-2019

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 14: University of Jammu, claimed the Chancellor’s Trophy-2019 title by lifting four titles of Hockey (Men), Football (W), Hockey (W) and Cricket (W), besides one runners-up trophy of Football (M) leaving behind the Cluster University of Kashmir who secured overall 2nd position in the competition by claiming 2 winning and 4 runners-up trophies.

The six days long Chancellor’s Trophy-2019, organized by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu at University Sports Stadium and KK Hakhu Stadium concluded today.

Prof Manoj Kumar Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Jammu was the chief guest on the Valedictory-cum-Prize Distribution function of the Chancellor’s Trophy-2019.

While speaking on the occasion, Prof Dhar applauded the efforts put in by Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, Coaches, Staff and students, for their untiring contribution towards the successful organization of the event.

Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu presented the detailed report of the Chancellor’s Trophy-2019 and also briefed about the events organized during the competition.

A total of 9 Universities of J&K including University of Kashmir, SKUAST (Jammu), SKUAST (Kashmir), BGSB University Rajouri, Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan Jammu, Cluster University of Jammu, SKIMS Soura, Cluster University of Kashmir, and the host University of Jammu have participated wherein 19 teams participated in men’s section with 332 participants and other 9 teams in women’s section with 152 players.

The Hockey (Women) Championship was won by JU and CU Srinagar remained runners-up; Hockey (Men) Championship was bagged by JU and CU Srinagar was runners-up; Football (Women) Championship was claimed by JU and CU Srinagar emerged runners-up; Football (Men) Championship was lifted by CU Srinagar and JU was the runners-up, while in Cricket (Men) Championship was won by JU defeated CU Srinagar in final and in Cricket (Women) Championships, CU Srinagar defeated University of Kashmir to win the title.

Prof Jasbir Singh (DSW, JU) was the guest of honour, while Prof Dipanker Sen Gupta, Dr Neeraj Sharma, Special Secretary to VC, Mohd Iqbal, CEO of Indian Pencak Silat Federation, Chowdhary Rashid Ahmed, International Referee in Fencing, Gourav Arora and Irfan Ahmed were the special guests on the valedictory function.

An impressive demonstration of Pencak Silat was presented by the Indian Campers of the Pencak Silat team who are going to participate in the Asian Championship at China soon.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Dr Brij Baloria, Ramesh Magotra, Romesh Sharma, Vikas Karlopia, Ravish Vaid, Raj Kumar Bakshi, Gagan Kumar, Sanjeev kumar Pandey, Harinderpal Singh, Sanjay Verma, Sanjeev Sharma, Jai Bharat, PD Singh, Vinod Sharma, team officials of the participating Universities, sportspersons and members from the civil society.

The formal proceedings of the event were carried by Aqil Rasool and Drishti Sharma, students of Directorate of Sports and Physical Education.