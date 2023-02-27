Jammu teams emerge victorious in Men, Women finals

34th J&K Senior Volleyball C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today witnessed the final match of 34th J&K Senior Volleyball Championship and distributed trophies among the winners and finalists at M A Stadium here.

Bhatnagar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, in his address said that Jammu and Kashmir is fast emerging as a powerhouse of sports across the country and in recent years the UT has produced notable sportspersons of national and international standard. He highlighted that J&K is rising as the preferred location for hosting sports events owing to the upgradation and establishment of sports infrastructure in the last couple of years.

Advisor said that every district of J&K is having its stadium now and sports events are being organized from village level so that the region can produce sports icons from grassroots level. He asked the participants and sports lovers to be ambassadors of development and adopt sports to live progressive lives.

While giving away prizes among the winners and finalists, Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that every player in the field is the winner. He said that after watching today’s game he is quite optimistic that the quality of sports played in J&K has upgraded and players are depicting great skill and talent than the past.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, said that the sports events being organized across J&K are part of Jan Bhagidhari initiative of J&K Government. She highlighted that the positive ecosystem of sports has been established in J&K and UT is witnessing maximum number of player selections in national and international events.

Pertinently, in the Men’s final played between district Anantnag and district Jammu, team Jammu emerged victorious while in women’s final played between district Jammu and district Srinagar, team Jammu emerged victorious.

Among others, the final match was witnessed by office bearers of J&K Volleyball Association, large number of sports enthusiasts and local people.