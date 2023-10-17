Jammu Enterprises lifts trophy

3rd Late Suram Singh Memorial T20 Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: The 3rd Late Suram Singh Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament trophy was lifted by Jammu Enterprises (JE) in a final match played here today.

Jammu Enterprises beats Veteran Cricket Association (VCA) J&K in a nail biting encounter by 3 wickets to lift the championship trophy in 3rd Late Suram Singh Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament being played at MA Stadium Jammu.

The tournament is organised by Lalit Vir Singh which was supported by Veteran Cricket Association J&K, Horizon Group, Janta Sports & Game Changer.

Earlier, Vivek Suri Captain of Veteran Cricket Association J&K won the toss and elected to bat first and the entire team was all out for 82 runs in 18.2 overs.

Rocky Raina and Vicky scored 30 & 25 runs respectively for VCAJK. For Jammu Enterprises Harbans took 4 wickets, Kuldeep Dalotra took 3 wickets & Sonu grabbed 2 wickets.

Chasing a modest target of 83 runs, Jammu Enterprises started on a disastrous note and were reeling at 28 for 5 wickets at one time as bowlers of Veteran Cricket Association J&K bowled on testing line. But Sunny Singh Sumbaria & Sonu played themselves in and played patiently and Jammu Enterprises reached the target in 16 overs.

Sunny & Sanjeev scored 28 & 20 runs respectively. For VCAJK, Rahul Jamwal & Sunil Jalla took 3 & 2 wickets while Pawan & Faheem shared 1 wicket each.

Sonu Malhotra of Jammu Enterprises was declared Man of the Match whereas Vishal Dogra of PMLI was declared Man of the Series. Sunil Jalla of VCAJK was declared Best Fielder & Kuldeep Dalotra was declared as Best Bowler of the tournament.