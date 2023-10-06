Jammu boy Aarav Mahajan to lead Uttarakhand U-19 Men’s team

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: Hailing from Jammu, talented Under-19 cricketer, Aarav Mahajan has been named as Captain of Uttarakhand under-19 Men’s Cricket team to participate in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) prestigious Vinoo Mankad One-Day Tournament commencing from October 13, 2023.

Aarav has the distinction of representing Jammu and Kashmir in under-14 and under-16 boys tournaments, besides representing Uttarakhand in U-19 Men’s Cooch Behar and Under-25 Men’s State-A Trophy.