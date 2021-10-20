IZDL Fencing competitions get underway; Cricket conclude

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: Inter-Zonal District Level (IZDL) competitions of Fencing (AAG) boys, organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports got underway at Government Higher Secondary School Gandhi Nagar, here today.

Besides, the cricket competitions under-14 boys concluded at Khel Gaon Nagrota. The aim of the competition is to select the best players for the Inter District UT level competitions, which were officiated by a panel of expert of the department concerned.

The competitors from Zones of District Jammu were drawn for these competitions. About 50 players participated in the said competitions.

The tournament is being organized under the chairmanship of Gazanfer Ali, Director Youth Services & Sports JK UT and under the supervision of DYSSO Jammu Sukhdev Raj Sharma.

In 2nd semi-final match, Jammu beat Bhalwal by 69 runs, whereas the Jammu zone also emerged winner of the competition by defeating Gandhi Nagar by 50 runs in the final match at Khel Gaon Nagrota.