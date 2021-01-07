ISL: Hyderabad face NorthEast United in a mid-table clash

PANAJI, Jan 7: Hyderabad FC will be eyeing a top four position at the end of the first leg when they take on NorthEast United FC in a mid-table clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) here tomorrow.

HFC are currently sixth in the league table, with 12 points from nine games while NorthEast United are a notch below with 11 points.

“This is not a normal season and I think it is almost impossible to predict who will end in the top-4 places. But for us, we will have to take it step by step, and focus on our game against NorthEast,” said HFC’s head coach Manuel Marquez Roca.

The NorthEast have a strong squad at their disposal. The likes of Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Khassa Camara and Kwesi Appiah have all been consistent this season.

Indian stars like Ninthoi, Lalengmawia, Gurjinder Kumar and Ashutosh Mehta have also been impressive, adding some balance to the squad.

“NorthEast are a well-organised side. They are a team with a lot of young players and a smart coach. Not just Appiah, Lambot, Apuia and Ninthoi, they have a lot of quality in their squad and are a dangerous side to face,” said Marquez. (PTI)