IRP distributes sports equipments among Clubs at Kathua

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Apr 12: In furtherance to many civic action programmes, envisaged by J&K Police for strengthening the bond with general public Indian Reserve Police (IRP)-19 Battalion today distributed sports kits among different Volleyball Clubs of District Kathua for the promotion of culture of playing games and to channelize the energy of the youth in positive direction.

ADGP Armed J&K, AK Choudhary was the chief guest on the occasion who was accompanied by Danesh Rana (IPS).

During the day long programme, Volleyball sports kits were distributed among junior & senior Volleyball teams of 16 Volleyball Clubs associated with District Volleyball Association at Battalion Headquarter, here.

On this occasion, the visiting dignitaries while addressing the participants conveyed that the main thrust of the CAP programs envisaged by J&K Police is the development of the people by providing better facilities for sports, recreation, skill development, de-addiction centre for benefit of society in general and disadvantaged sections of the society in particular.

They advised the youth to make utmost use of these facilities and contribute in the development process of J&K and also exhorted the general public to work towards maintenance of peace and development of these areas and proactively co-operate by being eyes and ears of the police.

The ADGP Armed also interacted with the officers and officials of the Battalion and congratulated them for performing exceptionally well during the management of COVID 19, maintenance of law and order and strengthening the internal security mechanism of the State and their excellent performance in recently concluded sports tournament where this Battalion was declared overall champion.

He further briefed them to remain extra vigilant and alert in view of the upcoming duties, Darbar move and various other security challenges and to ensure the COVID protocol is followed in letter and spirit.

He directed them to be proactive in performance of their duties with discipline, dedication and devotion in close coordination and synergy with other stakeholders. He also gave a patient hearing to the grievances of the jawans and assured their redressal at the earliest.

Later, ADGP inaugurated and dedicated newly constructed Ration Store and Guard Room for the general welfare and convenience of the jawans.

Commandant IRP 19th Bn Randheer Singh expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the dignitaries and participants for gracing the event and also highlighted various achievements of the battalion on different fronts.

RC Kotwal SSP Kathua, SSP Arun Gupta, Principal PTS Kathua and Ramnish Gupta ASP Kathua were present during the event.