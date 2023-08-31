Inter-state Veteran T20 Cricket C’ship commences

J&K, Vidharbh win opening matches

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Legend Masters Inter-State Veteran T20 Cricket Championship was inaugurated by Brigadier Anil Gupta, Member Administration J&K Cricket Association here today who was accompanied by Mohd. Haneef, Chief Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council.

The tournament is being organised by Veteran Cricket Association J&K under the aegis of Board for Veteran Cricket in India. Brigadier Anil Gupta appreciated the efforts of Veteran Cricket Association J&K for organizing such a tournament in City of Temples Jammu in which teams from different parts of the country participated. He added that such inter-state tournaments will promote the culture of Veteran tournaments in Jammu.

In the first match of the day, Vidharbh Veterans defeated Board President Veterans Mumbai by 81 runs.

Abhishek Choudhary of Vidharbh Veterans won the toss and elected to bat first and they scored 115 runs in 20 overs by the loose nine wickets. Vikram Batra and Rahul Thakur scored 45 and 27 runs respectively. Board President Veterans Mumbai Ravi Raj and Subodh took 4, 3 wickets respectively.

While chasing a modest target of 116 runs, Board President Veterans Mumbai all out at just 34 runs, Mangeesh, Kranti, Preshit shared 2 wickets each while Rishi, Manish and Prashant took 1 wicket each.

In the 2nd match of the day, the host Veterans Cricket Association J&K team crushed IFCR Veterans North by 98 runs. Vivek Suri, Captain of VCAJK won the toss and elected to bat and scored 160 runs in stipulated 20 overs. Rajesh Salhotra, Amit Kumar and Sunil Bali scored 31, 23 and 18 respectively. For IFCR North Veterans Harh and Surender took 3 and 2 wickets respectively. Chasing a daunting total of 161 runs to win, IFCR North Veterans were all out on 62 runs. Suresh, Jameel scored 20 & 14 runs respectively.

For VCAJK, Vicky Raina & Rajesh took 2 wickets while Vivek Suri, Sunil Jalla and Imran shared 1 wicket each. Rajesh Salhotra was declared as Man of the Match for his brilliant performance.