Inter-schools drawing & craft competition held

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Dec 19: Inter-school drawing and craft competition was organised under the banner of Jammu Sahodaya Complex Jammu chapter virtually at Delhi Public School, Udhampur.

About 20 schools from in and around Jammu participated in the competition.

The competition was divided into groups: Alluring Artists for classes VI to VIII and Riveting Folk for classes IX to XII, wherein group-1 was further divided into two categories including Kala (Art) and Rachna (Craft) while group-2 was also divided into two categories including Kalpana (Art) and Nirman (Craft).

Pramaod Srivastava Principal MIER Academy School Jammu and President Sahodya Schools Complex Jammu were chief guests of the event. Dr JC Gupta Pro vice-chairman DPS Udhampur was guest of honour.

The other dignitaries who witnessed the occasion were Vivek Gupta (Managing Director DPS Udhampur) Dr Kunal Anand (Principal DPS Udhampur and general sectetary Jammu Sahodya Schols Complex), Vikesh Kaur (Principal Doon International and PRO Sahodya Schools Complex Jammu,), KCS Mehta (Director/Principal IDPS Akhnoor), KL Dogra (Principal MV International, treasurer Sahodya Schools Complex Jammu), Seema Negi (Principal Sanjeevni World School Mumbai) and Rachna Bhimrajka (CEO Fun2learn)

The program started with the traditional ceremonial lightning of the lamp by the Pro vice chairman DPS Udhampur, followed by the event was declared open. A scintillating cultural performance of the students was applauded by all the students, teachers and dignitaries.

Dr JC Gupta in his speech while declaring the program open said that there are so many creative professions and art is one of them where one can reflect their feelings and creativity on paper. “Colours not just add brightness on the paper, but colours and paintings depict moods and give you freedom to explore new avenues,” he added.

The chief guest congratulated the Principal Dr Kunal Anand for such a well coordinated event, whereas vote of thanks was presented by Dr Kunal Anand Principal of the host school.