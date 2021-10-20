Inter-school Badminton tournament concludes at GD Goenka

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 20: Inter-school Badminton tournament concluded at GD Goenka Public School, here today.

Imtiyaz Kawoosa, vice-chairman of the host School was the chief guest of the award ceremony. About 30 players from Delhi Public School Srinagar, Doon International School, Tyndale Biscoe School, Mallinson Girls School and GD Goenka Public School took part in the tournament.

The chief guest awarded the winners with medals and meritorious certificates at the function.

Delhi Public School Srinagar secured three gold and one silver medals, whereas the host School clinched one gold and three silver medals and Doon International School bagged three bronze besides Mallinson Girls School secured one bronze medal.