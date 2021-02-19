Inter-district UT level Hockey Tourney inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: Department of Youth Services and Sports organized Inter-district UT level Hockey Tournament for Boys under-17 & 19 years age group at New Campus University Ground, here today.

Er Narinder Singh Bali (KAS), Special Secretary to Govt, Youth Services & Sports Department was the chief guest of the event and inaugurated the tournament, whereas Mool Raj Uttam, Assistant Director Jammu and DYSSO Jammu welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries.

The chief guest interacted with the participants and advised them to play the game with the sportsman sprit.

About eight District teams each of under-17 yrs and under-19 yrs are taking part in this tournament.

In under19 yrs boys, District Jammu beat District Anantnag by 5-0 goals wherein Gursimran Singh scored three goals and Sarabjeet netted two goals, whereas in 2nd match, District Poonch trounced District Budgam by 6-0 goals in which six players District Poonch team scored one goal each and in 3rd match, District Srinagar got better of District Rajouri by 3-0 goals wherein Inderpreet scored two goals & Arunpreet netted single goal besides in 4th match, District Kathua trounced District Baramulla by 3-2 goals wherein Nitesh Bakshi, Harshdeep & Ritesh Singh of District Kathua scored one goal and Bhavneet Singh of Baramulla clinched two goals against Kathua.

In under-17 yrs boys, in first match, District Poonch beat District Pulwama by 8-0 goals in which Damandeep Singh netted three goals, Akash Sudan and Jagmeet Singh secured two goals each & Tarunjyot Singh netted one goal, whereas in second match, District Jammu trounced District Budgam by 5-0 goals wherein Saksham scored three goals, Sukhpreet & Jodhvir netted one goal each.

Ichpal Singh ZPEO of District Baramulla, ZPEOs of District Jammu, Technical Officials and all the committees with officials of District Jammu were also present during the inaugural function, whereas the tournament is being organised under the supervision of DG YSS J&K, Saleem-Ur-Rehman.