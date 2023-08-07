Inter-Departmental Football tourney concludes at IUST

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

AWANTIPORA, Augt 7: The Inter Departmental Football Tournament organized by Directorate of Physical Education Sports, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) came to an end here today.

In the final match played between the Department of Electronics and Communication and Mechanical Engineering Department, the former won by 2- 0. Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Manzoor Ahmad Malik was the chief guest on the occasion, while Prof Naseer Iqbal, registrar was the guest of honour. Other officers present included Finance Officer and Chairman Sports Committee IUST, Sameer Wazir, Controller of Examination, Dr Waseem Bari and others.

Dean Academic Affairs commended Dr Hilal Ahmad Rather for successful organization of the tournament and urged the students to take active part in extra-curricular activities organized by the University.