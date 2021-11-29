Inter-collegiate Basketball, Kho-Kho tournaments commence at JU

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: Inter-Collegiate Basketball and Kho-Kho tournaments for men and women, organised by Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, commenced at Basketball Court and Kho-Kho Court, here today.

In Women’s category, GCW Parade beat GDC Kunjwani by 24-04 points, while PG Department trounced GCW Udhampur by 26-04 points and in Men’s Section, GDC Kathua got better of MIET Jammu by 32-14 points.

The matches were officiated by Ranbir Singh, Shubham Sharma, Shubham Bhardwaj, Vishal Sharma and Vishal.

In Kho-Kho (women), PG Department defeated GDC Basohli by 7 points, GCW Parade beat GDC RS Pura by 3 points, GDC Bhaderwah trounced GDC Reasi by 6 points, GDC Marh beat Dogra Degree College by 7 points, GCW Udhampur defeated GDC Mishriwala by 7 points, GDC Chenani beat GMC Rajouri by 8 points, GDC Hiranagar got better of GDC Khour by 8 points, GDC Kunjwani defeated GDC Mendhar by 6 points and GDC Bhaderwah defeated GDC Ramnagar by 10 points.

In the Men’s section, GDC Reasi got better of GDC Billawar by 10 points and GDC Rajouri defeated GDC Mendhar by 4 points.

The matches were officiated by the technical panels of experts including Anil Sharma, Ajay Gupta, Dheeraj Sharma, Amninder Pal Singh, Raman Kalaria, Pablinter Singh, Pooja Sharma, Surbhi Anthal, Jagdev Singh and Anil Kumar.