Inter-college quiz competition held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 4: Red Ribbon Club of GDC Sidhra organised inter-college quiz competition on the theme ‘History and Culture of Jammu and Kashmir’ under the banner of J&K AIDS Control Society, here today.

The event was organised under the supervision of Project Director J&K AIDS Control Society, Health and Medical Education Department, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and College Principal (Dr) Monika Sharma.

The programme was inaugurated with the welcome address by Assistant Professor, Mussarat Chowdhary.

Students of various colleges including hosting College, GDC Bishnah, GDC Kathua, GDC Bhaderwah and GDC Ghagwal participated in the quiz competition wherein GDC Kathua won the first prize, whereas GDC Bhaderwah stood second and third prize was bagged by GDC Bishnah.

The scoring part of the quiz competition was managed by Anu Chadha, Lecturer Commerce, while the programme was coordinated by Dr Punam Rani and Dr Satbir Kour.