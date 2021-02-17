Inter-Battalion Badminton tournament held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: Inter-Battalion Badminton tournament of Jammu was organized at GC CRPF Bantalab, here today.

The opening ceremony of the event was inaugurated by Rajendra Prasad, DIGP Jammu Range. During the opening ceremony RK Gupta, Commandant Jammu Sector, Dhirendra Verma, Commandant of 38 Bn and DS Bisht, Second in Command 38 Bn were also present with their teams.

The tournament was organised by Group Centres on the direction received from Directorate General CRPF New Delhi. The motive of event is to motivate Officer/Jawans towards sports events.

In this event about 16 teams of Group Centre Bantalab, Hiranagar and Jammu Sector are participating.

The Badminton competition is being organized under the leadership of Rajendra Prasad, DIGM Jammu Range CRPF with the help of various officials including Rajesh Kumar (Dy Comdt), Ajay Sharma (Asst Comdt.), Rajesh Kumar (Asst Comdt.), Rajesh Kumar (Asst Comdt), Jaswinder Singh (Asst Comdt.) and other Gazetted Officers including Subordinate officers and jawans.