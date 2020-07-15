Indoor Stadium worth Rs 4 cr coming up in Budgam soon: Secy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BUDGAM, July 15: Secretary Youth Services and Sports (YS&S), Sarmad Hafeez today inspected construction works being executed in the Indoor Stadium, adjacent to Sports Ground Budgam and asked the concerned authorities for expeditious completion of this prestigious project.

District Development Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza and Secretary Sports Council J&K, Dr Naseem Choudhary besides other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

While taking stock of progress on several works being executed in the Stadium, Secretary directed the concerned executing agency and J&K Sports Council to accelerate the pace of work by further adding to the existing manpower and machinery so that all works get completed in time.

Secretary was apprised that the project is coming at the cost of Rs 4 crore and the work on it was resumed recently after ease of restrictions in the wake of COVID-19.

Secretary was also informed that playfields at Kralpathri and Sikinambal shall be completed soon as work on these Stadiums is in full swing. Besides, synthetic courts for sports like Volleyball, Basketball and Badminton located at different places shall be completed within one month.

Later, Secretary along with DDC and Secretary J&K Sports Council and other concerned officials visited Sports Stadium Gogoo Humhamma to assess the status of sports ground so that it can be thrown open for all sports activities. This stadium has been equipped with all latest facilities and developed with a cost of Rs. 2.74 crore.

Secretary emphasized to develop the approach link roads connecting stadiums on each side on a fast track basis besides widening the parking space around the stadium to avoid inconvenience to sports persons and spectators as well.