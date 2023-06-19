India’s victory against Lebanon is historic: Malhotra

Hero Intercontinental Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Arun Malhotra, J&K- based Indian Footballer who is now a member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Committee has termed the India’s victory against Lebanon a momentous triumph that will be etched in the annals of Indian Football history.

While speaking Exclusively to Excelsior, Arun Malhotra said, “Blue Tigers have emerged victorious in the Hero Intercontinental Cup. The resounding victory in the final, against Lebanon, not only secured the prestigious trophy but also marked a significant milestone for the Indian national team as they gear up for the Asia Cup in Qatar.”

“Under the astute leadership of head Coach Igor Stimac, the Blue Tigers showcased remarkable resilience and unwavering confidence throughout the tournament. However, it was in the second half of the final that their true brilliance illuminated the pitch. Stimac’s strategic game plan and inspirational halftime pep talk proved to be the game-changer, propelling the team to new heights,” he added.

Arun Malhotra, congratulated team leader Sunil Chhetri, the entire Indian squad and head coach, Igor Stimac. Malhotra highlighted Stimac’s remarkable ability to mold the team into the best in Asia, with a clear focus on the ultimate goal of the World Cup.

Malhotra said, “The team’s next challenges loom on the horizon, with the SAFF Championship just around the corner this month. Following that, they will embark on a journey to Thailand for the prestigious Kings Cup in September 2023, before setting their sights on the grand stage of the Asia Cup in Qatar, scheduled for January 2024. With the foundation laid for an era of excellence and a passionate team hungry for success, the Blue Tigers epitomize the spirit of Indian football and continue to capture the hearts of fans across the nation. As they march forward, the hopes and dreams of a nation soar alongside them, united in the belief that the best is yet to come.”

While Speaking on Jammu and Kashmir Football, Malhotra said, “I again reiterated on behalf of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), we are ready to provide logistic support to Jammu and Kashmir for infusing new blood to football activities and also entering into agreement with Union Territory Government to make the J&K as a hub of football by giving all impetus to facilitate players in making footprints on highest level.”

“We have started C license and E license Coaching Education for Kashmir and Jammu respectively and many more coaching courses and development activities are in the pipeline. Our boys have all the skills and talent and we are hopeful that they will bring laurels to Jammu and Kashmir in future.”Malhotra added further.