Indian Hawks Roller Skating Club celebrates 1st Annual Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 22: Indian Hawks Roller Skating club honoured the speed skaters of J&K Union Territory who have bagged medals in National Championships during 1st Annual Day celebration at The Institute Of Engineers, Channi Himmat, here.

Showing extraordinary grit and agility of highest class, the Speed skaters who train with Indian Hawks Roller Skating Club J&K brought laurels by winning 77 medals (43 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze) in different Roller Skating Championships organized by Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI), School games Federation of India, CBSE and Jammu and Kashmir roller skating Association during the year 2019. Speed skaters bagged 44 medals in National Championships viz a viz RSFI, SGFI, National Championship, Ist National Ranking Championship, All india open championships organized by RSFI at Noida, CBSE Nationals at Belgaum and CBSE North Zone at Fategarh and bagged 33 medals at the State Championships organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Roller Skating Association, 2019 .

The Club also felicitated Inspector JKP Rajesh Anand who is the current Vice Chairman, Roller Hockey Technical Committee, RSFI with Indian Hawks ‘Hall of Fame’ award for his extraordinary contribution for uplifting Roller Skating in the Jammu and Kashmir as well as national and international level.

While felicitating the medalist skaters in a function the chief guest, Ashok Gandotra Ex-Chief Engineer PHE, lauded the young skaters for their matchless performance in the national skating arena.

He appreciated the entire team of Indian Hawks Roller Skating Club especially mentor and guide Arjun Gandotra, International Speed Skater for inspiring young skaters and giving special tips necessary for excelling in speed skating. Ace skater Arjun also thanked Jammu and Kashmir Roller Skating Association and president G S Khurmi for their consistent support to the Speed skaters.

Medalist skaters included Kartikeya Puri (5 gold, 4 silver), Ranveer Shan (1 silver, 3 bronze), Samarjot Singh ( 3 gold, 5 silver), Prageet Kour ( 1 silver , 1 bronze), Tamanna Saini ( 1 gold , 1 silver 4 bronze) and Puneesh Puri (6 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze), Uday Sharma (2 gold , 1 silver) Surya Sharma ( 1 bronze) at National Championships.

Ashok Gandotra and Indian Hawks Hall of Fame, Rajesh Anand also felicitated Arjun Gandotra for his participation in World Roller Games, Barcelona and leading the Team India as the Captain, Tarun Gandotra for his participation in World Roller Games, Barcelona, Dhruv Pant for his participation in World and Asian Championships in the year 2018 and Arpit Verma for his participation in the National Championship, 2019.