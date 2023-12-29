India Women face stern challenge in 2nd ODI against Australia

MUMBAI, Dec 29:

A test of character awaits Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Women here in the second ODI against Australia on Saturday if they are to end their losing streak at home against the rampant visitors and keep the three-match series alive.

India were outplayed thoroughly in the first ODI on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium despite the hosts notching up their highest-ever total against Australia – 282/8 – riding on the brilliance of Jemimah Rodrigues (82) and Pooja Vastrakar (62 not out).

When it came to defending the total, India used seven different bowlers including Harmanpreet (3-0-32-0) but to no avail, as Australia romped home with more than three overs and six wickets to spare.

India’s crushing defeat was not only their eighth consecutive at home but the manner in which the hosts went down would create some concerns in the dressing room.

After Sneh Rana flew to her left to take a diving catch to get rid of Alyssa Healy in the first over off Renuka Singh, India’s fielding dropped and plenty of errors in the field assisted the Australian pair of Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry as they piled up a 148-run stand for the second wicket.

India’s new ball bowlers, particularly Vastrakar, could not impose themselves and the fate was same for the senior spinners Deepti Sharma (1/55) and Rana, who had created a lot of trouble for the visiting batters during the one-off Test at this venue last week.

As it was the case on her T20I debut, Saika Ishaque (6-0-48-0) faced troubles settling down as a bowler and plenty of mistakes in the field only added to the team’s woes.

Before Rodrigues and Vastrakar rescued India with their 68-run stand for the eighth wicket, India were struggling with the bat with most of the batters not able to convert their starts as well.(PTI)