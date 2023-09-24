India seal series after sublime hundreds from Gill, Iyer; script 99-run win

Indore, Sept 24:

Shubman Gill showed his insatiable hunger for runs with fifth hundred of the year while Shreyas Iyer hit a timely ton under pressure to set up a series sealing 99-run win for India in the second ODI against Australia here on Sunday.

Gill (104 off 97 balls) and Iyer (105 off 90 balls) shared a stroke-filled 200-run stand off 164 balls before Suryakumar Yadav (72 not out off 37 balls) unleashed carnage to fire India to 399 for five, the hosts’ highest total against Australia in ODIs.

Skipper K L Rahul chipped in with 52 off 38 balls.

Rain stopped play for the second time in the game when Australia were 56 for two in nine overs. With the revised target of 317 in 33 overs, they fell further behind in the game and ended with 217 all out in 28.2 overs.

David Warner (53 off 39), who batted right-handed against R Ashwin (3/41), and Sean Abbott (54 off 36), had a good hit in the middle.

The series win without their five main players in the squad was a big boost for India ahead of the World Cup at home.

The final game, in which a full strength India squad is expected to play, will take place in Rajkot on Wednesday.

While Gill extended his sensational run with a fifth ODI hundred in 2023, runs were more than welcome for Iyer who missed the majority of Asia Cup with a back spasm soon after returning from a long injury lay-off.

Iyer, who was fighting for a spot in the middle-order with Ishan Kishan, might have settled the debate for now. However, Surya has emerged as another contender for that one spot with an explosive knock.

The Holkar Stadium tends to produce high-scoring games and Sunday’s game proved no exception.

Brief scores:

India: 399/5 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 104, Shreyas Iyer 105, Suryakumar Yadav 72 not out, KL Rahul 52; Cameron green 2/103).

Australia: 217 all out in 28.2 overs (David Warner 53, Sean Abbott 54; R Ashwin 3/41, Ravindra Jadeja 3/42).(PTI)