India record 12th successive series win at home

Kolkata, Nov 24:

An untested pink ball was not able to reduce the glaring gulf between the two teams as India bulldozed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in their first ever day-night Test to record their 12th home series win in a row.

With Bangladesh resuming their second innings at 152 for six on day three and trailing India by 89 runs, it was simply a matter of time for the home team to complete formalities.

The Virat Kohli-led side eventually completed the job in less than 50 minutes for their fourth straight innings victory, becoming the first team to achieve the feat.

Barring Mushfiqur Rahim (74), Bangladesh batsmen were once again found wanting against high quality pace bowling, folding up for 195 in 41.1 overs. They were bowled out for 130 on day one.

For the second time in the series, the match finished well inside three days. India had hammered Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the series-opener in Indore.

With the resounding win, India also extended their lead in the World Test Championship by collecting 120 points from the two-match series, taking their overall tally to 360 from seven games.(PTI)

SCOREBOARD

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 106

India 1st Innings: 347 for 9d

Bangladesh 2nd Innings

Shadman Islam lbw b I Sharma 0

Imrul Kayes c Kohli b I Sharma 5

Mominul Haque c Saha b I Sharma 0

Mohammad Mithun c Mohammed Shami b Yadav 6

Mushfiqur Rahim c Jadeja b Yadav 74

Mahmudullah retired hurt 39

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Kohli b I Sharma 15

Taijul Islam c Rahane b Yadav 11

Ebadat Hossain c Kohli b Yadav 0

Al-Amin Hossain c Saha b Yadav 21

Abu Jayed not out 2

Extras: (B-8, LB-9, W-5) 22

Total: (all out in 41.1 overs) 195

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 13-2-56-4, Umesh Yadav 14.1-1-53-5, Mohammed Shami 8-0-42-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 5-0-19-0, Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-8-0.