India plans BRICS Games during Khelo India Games next year

New Delhi, Aug 26: India are planning to host BRICS Games in 2021 and may align it with Khelo India Games, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has said.

Rijiju’s announcement came after he attended a meeting of Sports Ministers of the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on Tuesday.

India will get chairmanship of the five-nation independent international group in 2021.

“BRICS Games 2021 will be held during same time and at same venues as of Khelo India Games 2021 so that our players from various parts of the country who will gather for Khelo India Games will have the benefit of witnessing BRICS Games from close quarters.

“This will be a great morale booster and motivational moment for them,” the Minister said in a statement.

He added: “We are hopeful of organizing Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games in 2021.

“During Khelo India Youth Games 2021, we will invite BRICS member countries to showcase their traditional indigenous games during the inaugural or closing ceremony of Khelo India.” (PTI)