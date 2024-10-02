Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in India to be held next year

NEW DELHI, Oct 2: Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) made the announcement on Wednesday.

“Kho Kho has its roots in India and this World Cup will highlight the rich cultural heritage and competitive spirit of the sport. Today, the sport that started in the mud and has gone to the mat now has a global presence with 54 countries playing the sport across the world,” KKFI said.

“Our ultimate goal is to see Kho Kho recognied as an Olympic sport by 2032 and this World Cup is the first step towards that dream,” said KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal. (PTI)