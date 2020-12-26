IGP Armed declares open 3-days Boxing C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 26: A record near by 200 boxers turned up for participation the three-day J&K Boxing Championship, organised by the J&K Amature Boxing Association in collaboration with J&K Police and supported by the J&K Olympic Association (JKOA) and J&K Sports Council (JKSC) at Gulshan Ground Boxing Ring, here today.

The mega event was declared open by Inspector General of J&K Police (Armed), Danish Rana, who interacted with the participants, especially those from far off districts of Poonch, Ramban and Srinagar. The IGP also witnessed a couple of bouts in men and women sections.

In men seniors 49 kg, Mohd Arif (Jammu) stood 1st while Akash Kumar Jammu remained 2nd.

In 60 kg category, Sandeep Rakwal (JKP) bagged 1st place; Vikram (Jammu) stood 2nd, whereas in sub-junior 42 kg category, Mohd Faisal (Poonch) stood 1st and Shubham Thakur (Kathua) got 2nd place.

In women54 kg category, Neha Bhagat (Jammu) bagged 1st place and Anjali Lochan (Jammu) clinched 2nd place, whereas in 64 kg category, Heena Choudhary (JKP) stood 1st and Bala Devi (Jammu) got 2nd place.

President of the JKOA, Dr Ashutosh Sharma and Staff Officer (Sports), J&K Police and former international wrestler, SSP Dushyant Sharma were guests of honour. Secretary J&K Amateur Athletics Association, Sharat Chander Singh; secretary J&K Gymnastics Association, Ravinder Singh; secretary, J&K Judo Association, Vikas Gupta; vice president J&K Amateur Boxing Association, Dr Nirmolak Singh were also graced the function.

“We have received a good response from the district units, who despite difficult times have shown courage and turned up for the competition in a big number,” said organising secretary of the championship, Rajan Sharma.

Later, president of the JKOA, Dr Ashutosh Sharma presented vote of thanks.