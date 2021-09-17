IFC Kashmir, Jhelum FC script wins

DFA Football League gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: IFC Kashmir drubbed Fortview FC and Jhelum FC trounced Towheed FC by 3 goals to one and 1 goal to nil in the ongoing Srinagar Annual League Football Tournament, being played at Synthetic Turf TRC, here today.

The 1st match of the Super division was played between IFC Kashmir & Fort view FC where IFC Kashmir defeated Fort view FC by 3 goals to1. In the first half, both teams dominated from the start and tried to take the lead but it was Nadeem from IFC Kashmir who scored a goal in 12th minute. Umar Farooq doubled the lead in the 34th minute during the first half. In the second half, Fortview FC tried hard to secure a goal but succeeded in the 43rd minute of the game. In the 69th minute of the game Umar Farooq scored the third goal for the winning team IFC Kashmir.

The 2nd match was played between Towheed FC & Jhelum FC. Both the teams started with an aggressive note trying to create gaps to find the net but Jhelum FC succeeded to score a goal in the 32nd minute through Rizwan. Towheed FC did their best to equalize but remained unsuccessful. The 1st half was evenly balanced and the score at half time was 1:0 in favour of Jhelum FC. In the second half both the teams tried hard to take the lead but of no avail.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing ‘A’ Division of DFA Srinagar Annual League Football, being played at Gindun Ground Rajbagh wherein Alamdar FC beat Manzoor Towheed FC & by a solitary goal, whereas Tengpora FC defeated Pandrathan FC by 2:0 goals.