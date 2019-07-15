ICC’s boundary-count rule that decided WC winner slammed by former players

New Delhi, July 15:

Former and current cricketers, including India’s Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir, criticised the International Cricket Council’s boundary count rule that decided the World Cup title in England’s favour and denied New Zealand after a pulsating final in London.

In a thrilling encounter on Sunday night at the Lord’s, England were adjudged the winners of the world Cup on the basis of their superior boundary count – 22 fours and two sixes — to New Zealand’s 16 after the epic final, and also the ensuing Super Over, ended in a tie.

“Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in,” tweeted Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Monday.

The sentiment was shared by former opener Gambhir, who is now a parliamentarian.

“Don’t understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final,” Gambhir wrote on his twitter handle.

Gambhir’s former teammate Yuvraj Singh also disagreed with the ICC rule of deciding the World Cup winner on boundary count.

“I don’t agree with that rule ! But rules are rules congratulations to England on finally winning the World Cup, my heart goes out for the kiwis they fought till the end. Great game an epic final !!!! #CWC19Final,” he wrote.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris called ICC a joke.

“Nice work @ICC … you are a joke!!!,” he wrote.

Indian spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi was also scathing in his criticism of the ICC rules.

“Grossly unimaginative ICC rules help #England win World Cup..Ideally it would have been better if both Eng & NZ were declared joint winners..& shared the Cup..as underdogs #NZ did more to create such an amazing result..while #Eng were expected to win hands down..Think ICC think!,” he tweeted.

“The DL system is actually based on runs and wickets lost… yet the Final result is only based on Boundaries hit? Not fair in my opinion. Must have been great to watch!,” wrote former Australian batsman Dean Jones.

Opting to bat, New Zealand had put up a modest 241 for eight. In reply, England ended at the same score leading to the one-over eliminator.

In the Super Over, England batted first and the duo of Ben Stokes, who kept the hosts in the game with a brilliant 84 off 98 balls, and Jos Buttler made 15, and New Zealand also ended at the same score but for the loss of one wicket, paving the way for an English victory on boundary count.

Former New Zealand cricketers were also left hugely disappointed by the ICC’s rule, describing it as “absurd” and “unfortunate”.

Former Black Caps all-rounder Dion Nash said he felt cheated after the finals.

“I feel really empty, and a bit cheated,” he was quoted as saying in stuff.co.nz.

“Clearly, it’s ridiculous… really absurd. It’s about as random as tossing a coin.”

“But you also have to look at it from the (view of the) people setting the rules. I mean who thinks it’s going to be a draw, and then you draw in the Super Over? What are the chances? (PTI)