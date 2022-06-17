HWA accords warm welcome to Indian Divyang team captain

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Handicapped Welfare Association (HWA), headed by Ajay Sharma (Secretary) and Kamal Kishore (President) accorded a warm welcome to Indian Divyang Cricket team captain, Sayed Shah Aziz by garlanding him at Railway Station, here today.

It is pertinent to mention here that The Indian Divyang team under the captaincy of Sayed Shah Aziz won the ‘Lifebuoy Cup 2022’ by 2-1 against Nepal at Mulpani International Cricket Stadium Kathmandu in Nepal.

Captain Sayed Shah Aziz, as soon as he got off the train at Jammu Railway Station, the office bearers of the Handicapped Welfare Association as well as vice captain of J&K Divyang Cricket team, Ajit Raj along with all the differently-abled players from across the Union Territory gave a warm welcome to him.

Sham Singh Langeh, chairman of the J&K Physically Challenged Cricket Association organised a party at Akhnoor to honour the captain of the winning team wherein all the disabled players and activists including captain Sayed Shah Aziz participated.

The captain of Indian team scored 100 runs including one unbeaten half-century and clinched seven wickets in the entire series against Nepal and has been awarded with various awards including man of series, best batsman, most wicket taker, game changer of the match for his outstanding performance during the series.