Humbled to lead my country: Dhawan

NEW DELHI, Jun 11: Handed responsibility to lead the Indian team on the Sri Lanka tour, opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday said he feels humbled after being appointed captain of the national side.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20s in Colombo starting July 13. The selectors picked a bunch of fresh faces for the Sri Lanka series on Thursday as the main team is in the UK for the World Test Championship final and five Tests against England.

“Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country. Thank you for all your wishes,” tweeted Dhawan.

The 35-year-old has played 34 Tests, 145 ODIs and 65 T20s. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named Dhawan’s deputy.

Five players have received their maiden India call up for the series including K Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaekwad and Chetan Sakariya. (PTI)