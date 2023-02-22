HP’s Ved Vyas Campus lifts North Zone Youth Festival title

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Feb 22: Ved Vyas Campus of Central Sanskrit University Balahar, Himachal Pradesh won Vijay Vaijayanti- the North Zone Youth Festival title, organized by Central Sanskrit University, Shri Ranbir Campus, Kot Bhalwal in association with SMVD Shrine Board, here today.

Shree Ranbir Campus remained runner up in this three days festival.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony, Padma Shri Prof. RK Sinha, Vice Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University said that such events encourage the students and provide them a platform for showcasing their talent in different fields. Therefore all such activities need to be included in the curriculum of universities.

The special guest of the program, DIG Shakti Pathak said, “These types of programs make us more sensitive, more aware towards the world around us and help us become better human beings.” Emotions can be best expressed through art and sports and instill the values of morals and discipline in us, he added.

The guest of honour, Prasad Mahankar, Krida Bhartis Union Minister said that art and sports have a lot of contribution in a person’s life, while designated guest and Joint Coordinator of the festival, Dr. Jagdish Mehra said that culture and sports play a very significant role in every walk of our life.

On the occasion of the closing ceremony, the book of the Campus Director, Prof. Madan Mohan Jha was released by the guests, while Prof. M. Chandrasekhar, Director of Shri Raghunath Kirti Parisar, Devprayag was also honored by the guests.

Gaurav Sharma of Shri Ranbir Campus in translation competition, Divakar Sharma in Sanskrit news writing, Akash Gairola in computer Sanskrit competition and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul in the educational short film competition won the first prize.

The Sanatan Dharma Adarsh Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya also got first prize in solo singing competition, while Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul got first prize in group singing and rangoli, Ved Vyas Campus, Himachal Pradesh got first prize in group dance.

In sports competitions, Sri Ranbir Campus Jammu got first prize in Volleyball, Ved Vyas Complex got first prize in Kho- Kho, Kabaddi, Men’s Double and Singles and Women’s Double Badminton.

The guests were welcomed by Prof. Madan Mohan Jha. Vedic invocation was done by Dr. Praveen Kumar and the program was presided over by Campus Director, Prof. Madan Mohan Jha.

Dr. Tejnath Poudel, Dr. D. Dayanath, Prof. Satish Kapoor, Prof. Shyamdev Mishra, Dr. Kailash Chandra Dash, Dr. Gopal Verma, Dr. Yogendra Dixit, Dr. Sarvesh Tripathi, Dr. Suman Chandra Pant, Dr. Harishankar Pandey and Maninder Singh were present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board congratulated the winners for their exemplary performance and also appreciated their endeavours as SMVD Gurukul participated for the first time in such a mega event. The CEO lauded the Central Sanskrit University for successful completion of the event and congratulated the winners of various competitions and the participating students for displaying their talents.