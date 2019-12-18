Horizon XI drubs KCSC to lift J&K UT Friendship C’ship

CEO JKCA, DG Sports honour players

*Jatin, Paras, Abhimanyu, Vikram bag special awards

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: Drubbing KC Sports Club by 78 runs in the summit clash, the star-studded Horizon XI lifted the title trophy of J&K UT T20 Friendship Championship at Parade Cricket Ground, here today.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari was the chief guest on the valedictory function, while Dr Saleem-Ur- Rehman, Director General Youth Services & Sports, J&K, presided over the function. Ranjeet Kalra, ace Sports Administrator and Shahid Parvez, former Ranji Trophy skipper & Chairman Selection Committee JKCA were the guests of honour.

Earlier, batting first, Horizon XI rode on brilliant 82 by Abhimanyu and scored 176 runs in stipulated 20 overs, losing 4 wickets in process. He hit 7 fours and 3 sixes in his knock. Jatin Wadhawan also played a valuable innings of 41 runs, while Paras Sharma contributed 20 runs to the total. From KCSC, Tahir, Vivek and Irfan claimed 1 wicket each.

In reply, KC Sports managed to score 99 runs in 15.1 overs, thus lost the match by 78 runs. Arvind top scored with 27 runs, while Hisham Saleem contributed 18 runs to the toal. From Horizon Club, Sawan was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4 wickets, while Suhail took 3 and Jatin claimed 2.

Abhimanyu of Horizon XI was adjudged as the man of the match, while Jatin Wadhawan was declared as the man of the series. Paras Sharma was named as the best batsman and Vikram Dogra as the best bowler.

After honouring the winners and the runners-up teams, both the dignitaries-Mr Bukhari and Dr Saleem assured the organizers for preparing turf wicket at Parade Ground and providing assistance in organizing such events in future also.

The Champion was jointly organized by Vishal Cricket Club, KC Sports Club and Parade Sports Association.

The inaugural function of the championship was conducted under the supervision of Arjun Choudhary, Managing Partner KC Sports Club, while the concluding function was held under the supervision of Vijay Saberwal, President Parade Sports Association Jammu.