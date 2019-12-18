Heritage School Primary Wing celebrates Annual Sports Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: A sports extravaganza was organized in the premises of Heritage School by the Primary Wing and the school wore a festive look on the occasion of its XV Annual Sports Day, here today.

The theme of the extravaganza was ‘Fun, Faith and Fitness’, as the young Heritageans showcased the different aspects of being FIT, strengthening their Faith while having fun.

Manish K Sinha, IGP (Crime) Jammu, along with his wife Suma Singh, graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Dr Sandhya Bhardwaj, Professor Cluster University Jammu was the guest of honour.

Rujla Mahajan, Junior School Prefect, presented the welcome address, which signalled the start of the Programme.

The events of the day started with a well-synchronised March Past by the four Houses: Culture, Legacy, Dignity and Tradition, in that order. This was followed by the Lighting of the Sports Torch which was carried by Medhansh Mahajan and Archit Pandoh who have represented the state at the National Roller Skating event at Vishakhapatnam.

Thereafter Abir Beri, Junior School Prefect administered the oath to the participants. The chief guest declared the meet open.

The events of the day highlighted the importance of fitness in a student’s life. The track events included innovative races like ‘Fetching the Animals’ and ‘Running with Partner’ for classes I and II. Classes III, IV and V students enthusiastically participated in ‘ Skipping’, ‘Hurdles’ and ‘Relay’ races.

The students of Class 1st presented a Dance Drill, much applauded by the audience. Classes II and III put up a fantastic show of the most holistic Fitness regimen of Yoga, showcasing various Asanas that have a positive effect not only on the body but the mind as well.

The vibe increased tenfold with Class III and II coming on the ground with the most energetic Zumba routine. The foot tapping music and the smiling faces of the children definitely showed that Fitness can be FUN. Class IV took the vibe a notch higher with an Aerobics routine using dumb-bells. The participants’ Faith in themselves and their partners was showcased in the Formation Drill presented by Class V. The young artists of Class V created a visual delight with a riot of colours. It was a fine example of teamwork, and a delight to watch, much appreciated by the audience.

The splendid show was followed by the felicitation of the winners in sports as well as academics. The Prize Distribution Ceremony started with the Principal Akash Pradhan and the guest of honour, Sandhya Bhardwaj presenting medals and certificates to the winners of the Tract events of Classes I to V.

The chief guest gave away the House Trophies and acknowledged the achievements of the all-rounders. Special Certificates were given to Punesh Puri, Medhansh Mahajan and Archit Pandoh in recognition of their participation at the National level in the Roller Skating Event. The Chairman Sunil Gupta presented the guests with a memento.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief guest complimented the students and staff of Heritage School Primary Wing for putting up a fine show and extolled the participants for their energy and enthusiasm.

He appreciated the efforts of the teachers in imbibing moral values in the students. Vandana Jasritia, Headmistress, presented vote of thanks.