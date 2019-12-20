Heritage School celebrates 15th Sports Day ‘Fitness Fiesta’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 20: The XV Sports Day of Senior Wing, Heritage School was held on a glorious celebration of synergy, sportsmanship and high spirits, here today.

School sported a festive look with colourful flags and decorations adorning the school ground with students smartly dressed, earnest and ebullient to showcase their talent on field.

The school choir ‘Minstrels of Melody’ infused the environment with joyous energy by their electrifying renditions.

Brigadier Anil Gupta, Spokesperson BJP, graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Shiv Kumar Sharma, SSP J&K Police Services was the guest of honour.

The programme started with the welcome address presented by Arshia Gupta, Head Girl, Heritage School, which was followed by an impressive March Past by the four Houses- Dignity, legacy, Tradition, Culture and the Scouts & Guides contingent. Sholas Pipe Band from 16 Rajput, BD Bari, added more vitality & dash to the March Past.

After the spectacular, prismatic and well synchronized parade, the chief guest hoisted the sports flag and declared the sports meet open with the lighting of the sports torch. The Sports captain Hani Mohammad administered the sports oath to the contingents.

It was a day full of exciting races and energetic drill performances and the young athletes captivated everyone’s attention by their enthusiastic and exuberant participation in various races. The Hurdles and Relay Race were the star sporting events which had students cheering & supporting their respective Houses. Each House putting in their best to lift the coveted Sports Day Trophy. The zealous parents, gathered in large numbers, constantly applauded the enthusiastic athletes.

The winners of athletic events were acknowledged by the Principal & Vice-Principal of Heritage School.