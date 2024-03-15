HC declines to stay order of trial court

J&K Amateur Fencing Assn appeal

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 14: The controversy amongst the Fencing Association of India (FAI) and J&K Amateur Fencing Association has finally landed in the Jammu Wing of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh as the J&K Amateur Fencing Association has filed Miscellaneous Appeal challenging order dated January 15, 2024 passed by the 1st Additional District Judge, Jammu.

The 1st Additional District Judge, after hearing Advocate Supriya Chouhan appearing for the Fencing Association of India and Adhoc Committee in J&K, dismissed the interim injunction application, vacated the interim injunction and allowed the Adhoc-Committee for carrying out the fencing activities in the Union Territory of J&K.

When the Miscellaneous Appeal came up for hearing, Senior Advocate Gagan Basotra with Advocate Sachin Gupta vehemently argued for staying the order of trial court whereas Advocates Supriya Chouhan and Hemant Phalpher appearing for National Sports Federation (FAI) and Adhoc-Committee, J&K strongly resisted the submissions.

After hearing both the sides, Justice Sanjeev Kumar did not stay the operation of the order of trial court and issued notice to the contesting parties. The High Court also summoned the scanned record from the court below and further directed the Registry to list this matter on April 3, 2024.