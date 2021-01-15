Handmade Kite Decoration Competition held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 15: Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School Jeevan Nagar conducted an online inter-school ‘Handmade Kite Decoration Competition’ for class 6th students, today.

Two students from each school including Shiksha Niketan Sr Sec School Jeevan Nagar, Shiksha Niketan Sec. School, Gandhi Nagar, RM Public School, Chowadhi- Sainik Colony Jammu, Carmel Convent School, Jammu Sanskriti School and Blooming Dale School took part in this competition.

Bhoomika from Carmel Convent School and Divyansh from SNS Jeevan Nagar shared 1st position, whereas Namanpreet from Jammu Sanskriti School and Abhinav from SNS Jeevan Nagar shared 2nd position and Niharika from R M Public School and Harshveer Singh from Blooming Dale School shared 3rd position.

This competition was adjudged by Suman Gupta (Art and Craft Teacher) of Army School Kaluchak. The aim of the competition was to aware the students about the art and craft and also to spread the message of love, faith and adherence to cultural values.