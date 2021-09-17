Gymnast Bavleen selected for World C’ship in Japan

*Krupali nominated as coach of Indian team

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: J&K Gymnast Bavleen Kaur has been selected to represent the country in the 38th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, an official event of the International Gymnastics Federation, which is scheduled to be held at Japan from October 27 to 31.

Moreover, Arjuna Awardee Krupali Singh- a Gymnastics coach of the J&K Sports Council has also been nominated as coach to represent in this World championship.

Bavleen Kour got No. 1 rank during the selection trials, conducted by Gymnastics Federation of India in collaboration with Sports Authority of India at IG Stadium New Delhi wherein 23 Gymnasts from all over the country participated. The selection trials were held under the close supervision of president Sudhir Mittal, Members of the selection committee and technical committee, whereas Kiran Wattal- vice president of the Federation was also present there.

Bavleen Kaur is an outstanding and elite Gymnast of the country and has made J & K proud many times by winning medals at national level. Earlier, Bavleen has won four Bronze medals in the 3rd Rhythmic Gymnastics during Emirates Cup at Dubai, 5th position in the Rhythmic Gymnastics Thailand Open at Bangkok-Thailand.