Gushu Malaysia Cricket Tournament commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 9: Gushu Malaysia Cricket Tournament commenced today.

The tournament was today formally thrown open by District Development Council (DDC) Udhampur Vice-Chairperson Juhi Manhas Pathania at Mini Stadium Thail-Chaugan.

Kartar Chand, social worker, Amit Sharma, Councillor DDC Majalta and nodal officers of the area were present on the occasion.

The tournament is being organized by Kamal Krishan alias Gushu Malaysia.

Around 32 teams are competing for the ace title.

The inaugural match was played between Palnoo team and Mansar-B.

Teams from all over the Jammu region are taking part in this tournament which fetches a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh with attractive refreshments, sports attires etc.