Govt Polytechnic College organises painting competition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Govt Polytechnic College Jammu today organised painting competition on “Time for Nature” to create awareness among students.

Sajad Hussain Ganai, Director Skill Development Department J&K appreciated the efforts of the College for organizing many activities, competitions and conducting online classes for engaging students in constructive activities during the lockdown.

Er Arun Bangotra, Principal of the College appreciated the students for participating in various competitions and activities organised by the College.

The 1st position was shared by Akshay Verma of Mechanical Engineering and Akhil Thapa of Automobile Engineering, 2nd position was shared by Ashish Balotra of Electrical Engineering and Aryan Mahajan of Civil Engineering whereas 3rd position was shared by Rashika Bazaz of Travel & Tourism and Apurva Mishra of Information Technology.

Consolation prize went to Grinder Kumar of Civil Engineering.

The creativity of students was adjudged by faculty members Amit Sharma (Lecturer Travel & Tourism), Itika Sharma (Demonstrator Electrical Engineering), Akash Dasgotra (Instructor) and Antima Manhas (Instructor Basholi Painting).